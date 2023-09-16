Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.08 billion-$12.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.16 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $201.67 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.42 and its 200 day moving average is $220.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $247.11.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $219,236,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

