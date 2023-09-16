Medigus’ (MDGS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Medigus Price Performance

MDGS stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Medigus has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Get Medigus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medigus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.