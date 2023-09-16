Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 2,614 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $12,573.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,575 shares in the company, valued at $478,955.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 643.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ouster by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Chardan Capital upgraded Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

