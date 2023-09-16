Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Insider Sells $17,769.87 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $17,769.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,250 shares in the company, valued at $929,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DYN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $565.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.16. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

