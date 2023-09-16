Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Insider Sells $17,769.87 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $17,769.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,250 shares in the company, valued at $929,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:DYN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $565.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.16. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.60.
Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
