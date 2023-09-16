First Property Group (LON:FPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.20 ($0.23), with a volume of 58330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of £19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.93.

In related news, insider Ben Habib bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,900 ($2,377.67). 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

