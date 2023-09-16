Itaconix (LON:ITX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $175.00

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.19), with a volume of 6571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.50 ($2.27).

Itaconix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.68. The stock has a market cap of £23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.10.

Itaconix Company Profile

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

