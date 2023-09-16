Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Declines By 44.5%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TOMZ stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

