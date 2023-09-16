Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.00

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 84.80 ($1.06), with a volume of 743898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.09).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HEIT. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Harmony Energy Income Trust from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

