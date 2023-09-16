Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THCP opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,637,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter worth $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 503,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

