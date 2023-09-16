Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 287111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Revolution Bars Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.20 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates bars under the Revolution and the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

