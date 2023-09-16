Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $493.50

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 493.50 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 496 ($6.21), with a volume of 87198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.32).

Treatt Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 585.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 621.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £301.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, insider Ryan Govender bought 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 691 ($8.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,983.17 ($2,481.75). 11.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

