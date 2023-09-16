Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Up 126.9% in August

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the August 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 357.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 1.3 %

THTX opened at $2.33 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

