Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. Royal Bank of Canada cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.6 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$32.22 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.23 and a 12-month high of C$48.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.60.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

