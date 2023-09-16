Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 23256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.97).

Zytronic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.48.

About Zytronic

(Get Free Report)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.