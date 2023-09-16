Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 23256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.97).
Zytronic Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £7.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.48.
About Zytronic
Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.
