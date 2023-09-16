Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.55

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.55 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 217282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.58).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Brickability Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
