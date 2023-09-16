Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.56

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.56 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 448552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Atrato Onsite Energy in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.39. The company has a market cap of £101.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Atrato Onsite Energy’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s payout ratio is 142.05%.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC, an investment company, focus on onsite clean energy generation in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It design, finance, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

