Radio Caca (RACA) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $28.41 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003061 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007006 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

