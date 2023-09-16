Powerledger Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.70 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Powerledger has a total market cap of $68.70 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a blockchain-based platform that enables peer-to-peer trading of renewable energy. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it aims to make energy trading transparent and efficient by cutting out intermediaries. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, and John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy, Power Ledger combines expertise in renewable energy, electricity distribution, and blockchain technology. The $POWR token is an ERC-20 utility token used to access the platform’s features, including buying and selling energy. It also serves as collateral and incentivizes the production of renewable energy.The platform’s overarching goal is to make renewable energy more accessible and affordable while promoting sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

