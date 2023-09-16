MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $53.06 million and approximately $101,620.28 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

