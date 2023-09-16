Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

