Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance

TLTZY stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $679.83 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

TLTZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

