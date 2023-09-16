Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Tele2 AB (publ) Price Performance
TLTZY stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.57.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $679.83 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.
