Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 3.1 %

LIF opened at C$33.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.35. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$26.66 and a 52 week high of C$39.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.54 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 99.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.209889 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

