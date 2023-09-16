InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $24.50 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

