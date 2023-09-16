Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %

HWX opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.62. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$5.03 and a 1-year high of C$7.88.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$118.97 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 37.34% and a return on equity of 25.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.8488784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Company insiders own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Further Reading

