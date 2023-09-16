Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -42.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

NYSE PGRE opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.