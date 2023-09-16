Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.15 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $390.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HRZN. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

