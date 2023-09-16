Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIGI stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

