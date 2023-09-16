Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.