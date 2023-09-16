PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$8.01 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of C$155.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services will post 1.4043321 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ATB Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

