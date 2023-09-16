Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$48.71 million during the quarter.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
