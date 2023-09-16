Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.683 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $64.38 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

