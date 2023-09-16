Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 90 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lennar were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lennar by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.25.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.