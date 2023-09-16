Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $83,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $36.91 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

