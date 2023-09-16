Nordea Investment Management AB Has $207.34 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,843,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 275,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.75% of Texas Roadhouse worth $207,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXRH

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.