Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155,514 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.32% of Cadence Design Systems worth $204,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,511 shares of company stock worth $16,268,306. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $234.08 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

