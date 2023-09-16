Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.55% of Lennar worth $198,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $114.78 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

