Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Booking worth $194,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock worth $9,214,984 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.29.

BKNG stock opened at $3,160.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,036.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,760.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

