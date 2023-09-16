Nordea Investment Management AB Has $182 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 599,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,939 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of HCA Healthcare worth $182,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

