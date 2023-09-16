Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 10,110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $149,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.62 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

