Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.68% of Tractor Supply worth $163,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $212.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.16. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

