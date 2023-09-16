Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $154,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 31.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,267,000 after buying an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.80.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $197.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

