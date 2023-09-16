Nordea Investment Management AB Has $168.28 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,325 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.76% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $168,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

HIG opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.