BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $118,504.51

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $112.58 million and approximately $118,504.51 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can now be bought for about $23.22 or 0.00087534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BinaryX

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform known for its flagship game, CyberDragon. Players can create characters, conquer challenges, and collect rare items.BinaryX was founded by Oleg Kurchenko, a respected figure with a decade of experience in the blockchain industry. The platform’s founding team boasts extensive expertise in blockchain, traditional game development, and publishing, with roots in Silicon Valley and contributions to projects like BNB Chain and Polkadot.At the heart of BinaryX is the $BNX token. $BNX holders enjoy governance rights, actively participating in community decisions and voting. They also receive regular airdrops of in-game currency and assets. Importantly, $BNX is the lifeblood of the game, used for various in-game actions like creating heroes, crafting equipment, and tackling challenging dungeons. Beyond gaming, $BNX serves as a bridge to new game launches, offers exclusive assets for staking, and enables participation in BinaryX’s voting system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

