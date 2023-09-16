Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Down 21.8% in August

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 893,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tempo Automation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMPO opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Tempo Automation has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Get Tempo Automation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tempo Automation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempo Automation by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tempo Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempo Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempo Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.