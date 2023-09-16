Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Rises By 20.2%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Biotech
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.72 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.