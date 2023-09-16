Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Rises By 20.2%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.72 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

