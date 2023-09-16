Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 797,400 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ TRKA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRKA. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Troika Media Group by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 1,310.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Troika Media Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 269,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.