The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 349,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 817,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oncology Institute by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Oncology Institute has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. Oncology Institute had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a negative net margin of 20.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncology Institute will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Oncology Institute from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

Featured Articles

