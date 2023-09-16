Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yoshitsu Trading Up 2.6 %

TKLF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Yoshitsu has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Yoshitsu

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yoshitsu during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yoshitsu by 28.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

