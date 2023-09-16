Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 482,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 395,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

Toro stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.