Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) PT at $50.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.61.

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

WPM opened at $44.22 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 924,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,328 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

